Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Matches Confirmed

The first round of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia has come to an end, with four countries, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Zimbabwe, advancing to the Super 12 stages of the tournament.

ALSO READ Gwadar Sharks and Bahawalpur Royals to Face-off in Inaugural PJL Final

The Super 12 stages are separated into two groups of six teams each, with Sri Lanka and Ireland qualifying for group A, while the Netherlands and Zimbabwe qualifying for group B.

The home team, Australia, New Zealand, England, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Ireland are in Group A for the mega event, while India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, the Netherlands, and Zimbabwe are in Group B.

According to the announced schedule, the Babar Azam-led side has been assigned to Group B and will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 23. Below is the whole list of the Men in Green fixtures.

ALSO READ Shan Masood Taken to Hospital After Suffering a Blow to His Head

Opposition Date Time Venue India October 23 1:00 pm MCG Zimbabwe October 27 4:00 pm Perth Netherlands October 30 12:00 pm Perth South Africa November 03 1:00 pm SCG Bangladesh November 06 9:00 am Adelaide Oval

It is pertinent to mention here that the Super 12 stages of the premier event will begin tomorrow, October 22, with the finalists of the T20 World Cup 2021, Australia and New Zealand, clashing at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).