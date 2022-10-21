Shan Masood Taken to Hospital After Suffering a Blow to His Head

Pakistan’s left-handed batter, Shah Masood, was injured during a practice session at Melbourne Cricket Ground ahead of the opening match against India and has been taken to the hospital for further treatment.

According to sources, Masood was hit in the face during Mohammad Nawaz’s batting practice session in the nets. Masood had been on the ground for some time after being struck and then he was taken out from the net area.

As per the details, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) medical team is now assessing the left-handed batter and will provide more updates on his condition after a complete medical inspection at the hospital.

It is pertinent to mention here that Masood was likely to be included in the playing XI against India in the first match on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground. His participation in the match will now depend on the advise of the medical panel.