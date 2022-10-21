Shahid Afridi Wins Hearts Yet Again For Bearing Medical Expenses of Poor Young Fan [Video]

Former Pakistan captain and renowned philanthropist, Shahid Afridi, has won hearts yet again by pledging to assist a needy parent from the district of Jacobabad in Sindh with his son’s eye operation.

During the 2nd Qualifier between Mardan Warriors and Bahawalpur Royals in the Pakistan Junior League (PJL), the former all-rounder visited the spectator stands in order to meet his fans where he saw a placard seeking help for a man whose son needed surgery.

In a video that went viral on social media, Shahid Afridi can be seen clipping the person’s contact number from the placard and telling him that he will contact him once he returns to Karachi.

Earlier this year, Shahid Afridi had approached a person who was requesting Lala’s support for the treatment of a sick little child through a poster during the second Test match against Australia at National Stadium Karachi.

“Thank you for bringing my attention to this child. My team at Shahid Afridi Foundation has reached out and contacted the child’s family. We will take the necessary steps to provide care and support for this child,” He had tweeted.

It is pertinent to mention here that Lala is regarded as one of the most loved cricketers in the world. He has retired from all forms of cricket and currently runs his welfare trust under the name of the Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF).