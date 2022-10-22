Pakistan Junior League’s Team of the Tournament Revealed

Gwadar Sharks all-rounder Arafat Minhas has been named the captain of the Pakistan Junior League Team of the Tournament. Arafat, who was adjudged the best all-rounder of the tournament last night following the final, had a truly memorable event. With the bat he scored 178 runs while with his left-arm spin, Arafat took nine wickets at 17.67 to finish joint fourth on the bowlers chart.

Arafat’s inspirational performance, future potential and cricketing abilities impressed distinguished members of the commentary panel that selected the team to the extent that he was named the side’s captain. The esteemed commentary panel that called the action in the 19-match event included Dominic Cork, Mike Haysman, Tino Mawoyo, Sana Mir and Sikander Bakht.

Five players from PJL champions Bahawalpur Royals, three from runners-up Gwadar Sharks, and two each from Mardan Warriors and Gujranwala Giants (including the 12th player) form the team.

Royals’ opener Basit – adjudged the player of the tournament and best batter of the tournament, finished as the tournament’s top run-getter with 379 runs at an average of 63.17 and a strike rate of 150.40. The right-hander’s tally included the tournament’s only century and an unbeaten 91 against Warriors in Qualifier 2.

Shevon Daniel who hails from Sri Lanka is one of the two foreign players in the eleven. The left-handed batter, who represented the Gujranwala Giants, scored 176 runs at 44 with a strike rate of 127.54.

Sharks’ Luc Martin Benkenstein had an impressive run at the top of the innings. The second foreign player to find a place in the eleven amassed 227 runs at 32.43 including two half-centuries at a strike rate of 153.38.

Tall fast bowler Mohammad Zeeshan (best bowler of the tournament) was formidable with the ball throughout the tournament and also starred in the final with a match-winning 3-28 in 3 overs. He finished the inaugural PJL edition as the leading wicket-taker with 14 scalps at 13.29

The combination selected by the commentators was as per the tournament rules of a minimum of two foreign players in the playing eleven.