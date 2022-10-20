Shaheen and Rizwan Likely to Play Bangladesh Premier League in One Team

According to reports, Pakistani superstars Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan have signed on to join Comilla Victorians for the 2023 Bangladesh Premier League season.

Pakistan’s top players, including speedster Shaheen and wicket-keeper batter Rizwan, have been in high demand for T20 Leagues around the world. Playing all three formats for the national team, both players have never had the spare time to participate in franchise cricket, with the exception of the Pakistan Super League.

However, Rizwan and Shaheen have agreed to play for Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League this season. The availability of top cricketers although is contingent on the PCB’s NOC. Shaheen and Rizwan are expected to play in the upcoming BPL before the start of the PSL 8.

The BPL season is scheduled from 6 January to 16 February, while PSL 8 begins on 15 February.