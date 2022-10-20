Aaqib Javed Warns Pakistan Batters Against ‘Strong’ Indian Bowling Attack

Former cricketer Aaqib Javed foresees Indian pacers as a major threat for Pakistani batters in the Australian conditions.

Comparing Pakistan and India’s pace attack, Aaqib admitted that Pakistan possess a stronger bowling unit than India but he also affirmed that the batters should not take the Indian bowlers easy as they can execute the conditions well to trouble the batters.

“It’s a big loss (Bumrah’s absence for India) but won’t make too much difference in these conditions. Bumrah ends up making a difference even on flat pitches, where there’s little swing on offer with his yorkers and bouncers. Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Mohammed Siraj are good seam bowlers. So Pakistan will have difficulties. Runs won’t come easy”, Aaqib stated.

Aaqib asserted that Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar can be dangerous in the bowling-friendly conditions of Australia.

“Although Pakistan bowlers have the edge over their India (counterparts) but in these conditions, they won’t be that weak. Shami is a very good seam bowler, especially when the pitch offers a little help (as well). Even Siraj does well (in such conditions). Bhuvneshwar is one of the best in seaming conditions,” former cricketer added.

Pakistan and India will come face-to-face on 23 October at MCG in the T20 World Cup 2022.

