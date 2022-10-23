Biased Umpiring Costs Pakistan as Experts Call Out ICC for Handing Over Match to India

Pakistan and India played out an all-time T20 World Cup classic at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as India emerged victorious on the last ball of the match.

While star Indian batter, Virat Kohli, played one of the innings of T20 history, there were some questionable decisions at important junctures of the game that turned the tide in the Men in Blue’s favor.

The final over of the game was filled with drama as Pakistan’s all-rounder, Mohammad Nawaz was tasked to defend 16 runs in the final over. Kohli and Pandya who had played ever so well to rescue India from a precarious position were confident of chasing the total down but Nawaz had other ideas as he dismissed Pandya on the first ball of the over.

The match turned in India’s favor on the fourth ball of the over as Kohli smashed Nawaz for a six. To the surprise of the cricketing world, the ball was adjudged a no-ball for a full toss above waist height by leg Umpire, Marais Erasmus. The questionable decision irked the Pakistani captain as he urged the umpire to confirm the call from the third umpire but all of Babar’s efforts went in vain.

To add insult to injury, another questionable decision went against Pakistan as Kohli, after being bowled by Nawaz on the fifth ball (free hit), ran three runs as the ball deflected off the stumps and went to the third-man position.

As per the International Cricket Council (ICC) rule book, the ball is deemed dead once it hits the stumps. However, there is no clear statement in the rule book if the ball hits the stumps on a free-hit. Nevertheless, the decision by the on-field umpires in a game of such magnitude should have been confirmed by the match referee, Ranjan Madugalle, before the final decision was made on the delivery.

The decisions changed the course of the game as India chased down the target of 160 runs with 4 wickets in hand. The questionable decision caused an uproar on social media as fans were disappointed with the bad officiating in the game.

Former Australian cricketer, Brad Hogg also took to social media to voice his opinion on the matter.

Why was no ball not reviewed, then how can it not be a dead ball when Kohli was bowled on a free hit. #INDvPAK #T20worldcup22 pic.twitter.com/ZCti75oEbd — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) October 23, 2022

