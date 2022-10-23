Drama Unfolds at the MCG as India Stuns Pakistan to Top Group B

Check out the full updated T20 World Cup 2022 points table here.
Pakistan got off to a flying start as they defeated arch-rivals India by. runs in the first match of Group B in Super 12s of the T20 World Cup.
The Men in Green got off to a horrible start as they lost Babar and Rizwan cheaply. Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood rebuilt the innings with magnificent half-centuries as Pakistan posted 159/8 in the first innings.
India had a similar start to their innings as they lost 4 early wickets as Pakistan bowlers struck back. Pandya and Kohli put on a sensational partnership to bring India back into the game.
However, Pakistan held their nerves and defended their target in sublime fashion.
Group B
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+0.050
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zimbabwe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.050
