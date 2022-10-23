Drama Unfolds at the MCG as India Stuns Pakistan to Top Group B

Check out the full updated T20 World Cup 2022 points table here.

Pakistan got off to a flying start as they defeated arch-rivals India by. runs in the first match of Group B in Super 12s of the T20 World Cup.

The Men in Green got off to a horrible start as they lost Babar and Rizwan cheaply. Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood rebuilt the innings with magnificent half-centuries as Pakistan posted 159/8 in the first innings.

India had a similar start to their innings as they lost 4 early wickets as Pakistan bowlers struck back. Pandya and Kohli put on a sensational partnership to bring India back into the game.

However, Pakistan held their nerves and defended their target in sublime fashion.

Check out the updated T20 World Cup points table:

Group B

Team Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate India 1 1 0 0 2 +0.050 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0 -0.050

