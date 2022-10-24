PSX Stocks Rally After FATF Decision

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rallied in the week’s opening trading session after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) removed Pakistan from its infamous Grey List on Friday.

After opening trade at 42,213 points, the market showcased bullish sentiments, with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining 458 points after rising to a high of 42,672 points in the first half hour of trade.

Analysts believe the FATF ruling and the associated sentiment of imminent foreign investments were key drivers earlier today.

At 10:15 AM, the KSE 100 index stood at 42,518 points, up by 304 points or 0.72 percent. Around 94.38 million shares were traded at the exchange, with 186 of the 242 active scrips advancing in value, 45 declining, and 11 remaining unchanged.

The benchmark KSE 100 index was driven up by the Power Generation & Distribution sector (+55.29 points) as a top contributor during the early hours of trade.

This is an intraday market update.