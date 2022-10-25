10-Year-Old Flood Victim Girl Gang-Raped in Karachi

A 10-year-old homeless flood victim has been gang-raped by two men in Karachi’s posh area of Clifton after they kidnapped her near a shopping mall.

According to the details, the flood victim girl and her family were forced to relocate from their hometown, Shikarpur, to the provincial capital due to the recent flood-induced devastation.

ALSO READ Punjab Police to Use Paintball Guns for Crowd Control

As per the police, the victim, her five siblings, and her mother sleep on a sidewalk close to Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine, where they feed themselves at the langar khana (free food from the shrine).

The victim’s mother narrated the incident to the police and stated that her daughter went to a shopping mall in the morning for begging, but when she came back, her shalwar (pants) was covered with blood. The victim then described the incident to her mother and said that two men abducted her and subjected her to rape and physical abuse. Later, they dropped her at the same location near the shopping center.

In this regard, Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, has taken notice of the incident, following which a special committee has been formed to probe into the matter and arrest those responsible.

Meanwhile, Boat Basin Police Station has registered an FIR against unidentified men under Sections 364-A, 376, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

ALSO READ CAA Starts Blacklisting Process of Thar Airport’s Defaulter Contractor

The Police Surgeon said that her medical examination has confirmed rape with physical injuries, while swab samples and clothes have been preserved for serology and DNA testing.

On the other hand, the 10-year-old is still undergoing treatment at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Separately, CM Sindh has ordered Sindh’s Minister for Women Development, Shahla Raza, to take the entire family of the victim into protective custody.

Note: Featured image is only for illustration purposes.