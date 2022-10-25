Aaqib Javed Raises Question Marks on Shaheen Afridi’s Fitness

Pakistan’s left-arm pacer, Shaheen Shah, recently made his comeback to the national side after a three-month gap due to an injury he sustained during the first Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle in June this year.

Missing an important season of the shortest format of cricket like the Asia Cup 2022, the T20I series against England, and the tri-nation series in New Zealand, he bowled magnificent spells in the warm-up games.

However, during Pakistan’s opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022 against India, Shaheen was not impressive, conceding 34 runs in his spell without taking a single wicket which raised questions about his fitness.

Former Pakistan pacer and Lahore Qalandars coach, Aqib Javed, raised concerns about the left-arm pacer, adding that his performance in a match against the arch-rivals was below par, implying that he is not fully fit.

While speaking in a talk show on the high-octane clash, which Rohit Sharma’s side won by four wickets, he said, “Or they didn’t push carefully because a fast bowler is either fully fit or not after a knee injury.”

“Shaheen Afridi had said in the PSL that if he is not fit, then he should not play, but Shaheen Afridi said that he will play. Shaheen Afridi was not looking fit even in yesterday’s match. He was also finding it difficult to run,” he added.