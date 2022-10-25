PFF to Conduct Women’s Football Trials Across Pakistan

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is set to conduct trials for female footballers across the country beginning on October 29, 2022, at Karachi’s KPT Stadium.

With upcoming events, the normal activities of the Pakistan Women’s National Team will be revitalized. In this regard, the football federation is on the lookout for new talent from all over the country. The trials will take place in five cities including Karachi, Quetta, Hunza, Islamabad, and Lahore.

Players under the age of 15 are not permitted to participate in the trials. Only those born in 2007 or earlier are eligible to appear in the trials. Moreover, PFF has also directed the participants to be dressed appropriately for football, and those appearing as goalkeepers to bring gloves and other gear.

Pakistan Football Federation is conducting these trials to provide an opportunity for female footballers to showcase their talent and pave their path to the top tier.

The Pakistan Football Federation is all set to conduct nationwide tryouts for the Women’s National Team! 🤩💥 Revised details and instructions related to the trials can be found in the image attached below. ⬇️ #PakistanFootball #DilSayFootball #ShaheensAreBack pic.twitter.com/WdFaGZsDQp — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) October 25, 2022

The schedule for the trials of the Pakistan Women’s National Team is given below: