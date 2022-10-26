Iftikhar Ahmed Reveals His Role in Pakistan Cricket Team

Pakistan and India faced off in their opening game of the T20 World Cup 2022 campaign last Sunday, October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, with the Men in Blue winning by four wickets in a thrilling finish.

While batting first, the Green Shirts lost both of their openers with 15 runs on the board, but Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed stitched a 76 runs partnership, allowing Pakistan to finish with 159 runs.

ALSO READ Karachi’s Iconic Stadium to be Renamed to National Bank Cricket Arena

Shan scored 52* runs off 42 balls, while Iftikhar smashed 51 runs off 34 balls, including four maximums and two boundaries before falling to India’s right-arm pacer, Mohammad Shami.

Iftikhar Ahmed said that his role in the national setup is to drag the innings till the end. If the team loses early wickets, he focuses on building partnerships, and when the team needs runs, he goes for hitting.

ALSO READ Babar Azam’s Video of Motivational Speech After India Loss Goes Viral

While answering a question in a post-match press conference, he said, “Our captain and management have given me the role to stay on the crease until the end if the team loses wickets early and then go for an attacking game at the end.”

When his batting style was compared to that of former Pakistan captain, Misbah-ul-Haq, he responded, “Misbah bhai is my favorite cricketer. I always follow him, and we both worked together for quite some time.”