Pakistan Expected to Make Big Changes Against Zimbabwe

After losing to India in its opening game of the T20 World Cup 2022, the Men in Green will face Zimbabwe tomorrow in Perth, with some changes expected in the lineup.

According to the details, the national team management is expected to include another pacer in the playing eleven for the next match, with middle-order batters Asif Ali or Haider Ali likely to be rested.

It was reported earlier today that the team’s key pacer, Shaheen Afridi, may be rested ahead of the crucial match against South Africa on November 3 and that Fakhar Zaman will also miss out.

Meanwhile, the management appears to be split between resting Asif Ali and Haider Ali, with the latter being a better choice for the selection following his decent performance in the tri-nation series in New Zealand.

It is pertinent to mention here that both Asif Ali and Haider Ali failed to impress fans during the high-octane match against India last Sunday at the MCG, scoring 2 off 4 balls and 2 off 3 balls respectively.

However, Iftikhar Ahmed regained his form in the match against India on October 23, scoring 51 runs off 34 balls, including four maximums and two boundaries.