Sri Lanka Appoints Legendary Pakistani Bowler As Mentor Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024

Probably one of the greatest fast bowlers in the sport, Wasim Akram, is set to impart his knowledge and vast experience to Sri Lankan bowlers ahead of the T20 World Cup next month that will be held in the USA and the Caribbean.

The former Pakistan captain will conduct a two-day training program for national players, SLC High-Performance Coaches, and the coaches of the major clubs.

He posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, indicating that his role will be as a mentor of Sri Lanka’s bowling unit ahead of the showpiece event next month.

Upon arrival in Sri Lanka, Akram will conduct five sessions, covering the SLC pace academy, major club coaches, and High-Performance Coaches as well.

Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket which is headed by Sri Lanka Cricket President Shammi Silva decided to invite the Pakistani veteran cricketer to enhance the coaching strength of the High Performance Center and the club system in the country.

Wasim Akram has previously worked as the head coach of Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, and Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League.

In the past, he has also worked with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League and has also worked as a coach in the national team camps, with Mohammad Amir and Junaid Khan as his most notable discoveries.

His training program to elevate the performance of bowlers before the T20 World Cup showdown will commence from May 2.