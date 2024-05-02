PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Sri Lanka Appoints Legendary Pakistani Bowler As Mentor Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published May 2, 2024 | 6:39 pm

Probably one of the greatest fast bowlers in the sport, Wasim Akram, is set to impart his knowledge and vast experience to Sri Lankan bowlers ahead of the T20 World Cup next month that will be held in the USA and the Caribbean.

The former Pakistan captain will conduct a two-day training program for national players, SLC High-Performance Coaches, and the coaches of the major clubs.

ALSO READ

He posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, indicating that his role will be as a mentor of Sri Lanka’s bowling unit ahead of the showpiece event next month.

Upon arrival in Sri Lanka, Akram will conduct five sessions, covering the SLC pace academy, major club coaches, and High-Performance Coaches as well.

Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket which is headed by Sri Lanka Cricket President Shammi Silva decided to invite the Pakistani veteran cricketer to enhance the coaching strength of the High Performance Center and the club system in the country.

Wasim Akram has previously worked as the head coach of Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, and Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League.

In the past, he has also worked with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League and has also worked as a coach in the national team camps, with Mohammad Amir and Junaid Khan as his most notable discoveries.

ALSO READ

His training program to elevate the performance of bowlers before the T20 World Cup showdown will commence from May 2.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>