MCB Islamic Bank and Techlogix Pakistan Strike a Chord with Oracle Banking Digital Platform Implementation

MCB Islamic Bank is proud to announce a significant milestone in its digital transformation journey with the signing of a strategic agreement with Techlogix Pakistan, a leading technology solutions provider, for the implementation of the Oracle Banking Digital Experience (OBDX) Platform.

This strategic partnership underscores MCB Islamic Bank’s commitment to enhancing its digital banking offerings. By leveraging the advanced capabilities of the OBDX, MCB Islamic Bank aims to revolutionize its digital channels, offering personalized and innovative solutions tailored to the evolving needs of its customers.

At the heart of this lies a shared vision to revolutionize the way banking services are delivered, leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions that modernize digital experience for retail and corporate clients. This exciting partnership was unveiled during a prestigious ceremony.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Zargham Khan Durrani, President & CEO of MCB Islamic Bank, commented: “At MCB Islamic Bank, we are continuously striving to elevate our digital banking capabilities to better serve our customers and meet their evolving expectations. Our collaboration with Techlogix Pakistan represents a significant step forward in our digital transformation journey. We are confident that this partnership will enable us to deliver enhanced digital banking experiences and strengthen our position as a leader in Islamic banking.”

Mr. Salman Akhtar, Co-CEO of Techlogix Pakistan, expressed enthusiasm about partnering with MCB Islamic Bank in their digital transformation endeavor. He highlighted the benefits of leveraging OBDX’s wide range of capabilities to enhance customer engagement and foster innovation in banking services.

MCB Islamic Bank remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering superior banking experiences, fostering meaningful connections with its customers while ensuring its unwavering alignment with the Shariah Principles as well regulatory directives of State Bank of Pakistan. Watch this space! Stay tuned.

The ceremony was attended by MCB Islamic Bank representatives, including Mr. Zargham Khan Durrani (President & CEO), Mr. Abrar Aleem (Chief Information Officer) and Mr. Umer Sheikh (Business Head Digital Banking), alongside other officials from the Bank. From Techlogix, Mr. Salman Akhtar (Co-CEO) and other senior executives participated in the ceremony.