Punjab Launches Online Portal to Generate Balanced Question Papers for Students

The Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) has introduced an online Item Bank System (IBS) in order to evaluate the students from classes 1 to 8 in around 65,000 government schools across the province.

The development comes after the provincial School Education Department (SED) ordered the PEC to monitor technical input on the revision, improvement, and execution of the Assessment Policy Framework (APF), which came into effect in 2020.

In this regard, PEC has created IBS on international standards for the quality evaluation of the students in the province.

According to the details, the new system will generate balanced question papers for each class and subject with universal keys and rules in one click. It is aimed at assuring uniform evaluation of students.

In addition, a comprehensive security feature has been embedded into the system to compel the schools to only use it for generating papers.

PEC’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tariq Iqbal, detailed that around 300 questions for each subject have been included in it and added that the system will create 25-question papers for each class and subject. It will comprise both the MCQs and comprehensive-related questions.

Punjab’s Minister for School Education, Murad Raas, inaugurated the IBS and said that it has been introduced for students to develop their skills. He further revealed that the question paper will have 50 percent MCQs and 50 percent comprehension questions.