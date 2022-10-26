Punjab Finally Announces Monthly Allowance for Caregivers in Schools

Punjab’s School Education Department (SED) has introduced a fixed monthly allowance of Rs. 8,000 for the caregivers of around 5,000 schools across the province.

The development comes after the SED received hundreds of complaints regarding the issue.

According to the department, they will be given the amount from the non-salary budget (NSB) and from the Faroogh-e-Taleem Fund (FTF) in case of a shortage of NSB

In addition, SED has warned that it will take strict action against those school principals who intentionally delay or do not provide the fixed allowance to the caregivers.

Separately, the Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) has set up an online Item Bank System (IBS) in order to assess students from classes 1 to 8 in 65,000 government schools in the province.

As per the details, the IBS will produce specialized equated exams for each class and subject, including standardized keys and rubrics in one click.

In this regard, PEC’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tariq Iqbal, said that the system will make a 25-question exam, which will be solved by the students.