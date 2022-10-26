Rizwan Reigns Supreme as Babar Slips to 4th in Latest ICC T20I Rankings

Virat Kohli has been rewarded for his heroics against Pakistan at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on the latest ICC Men’s Player Rankings, while a new contender has emerged for the No.1 spot on the list for batters.

Kohli smashed an unbeaten 82 to guide his side to a memorable final-ball victory over Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday and that knock has catapulted the former India captain back inside the top 10 for batters.

The 33-year-old hit six fours and four giant sixes during his glorious 53-ball stay at the MCG and duly moved up five spots to ninth on the latest set of player rankings that were released by the ICC on Wednesday.

Pakistan star, Mohammad Rizwan, remains on top of the batter list, but there is a new challenger to the title as New Zealand opener, Devon Conway, rises three places to second following his unbeaten 92 against Australia at the T20 World Cup.

Conway flayed the Australian attack to all parts of the SCG during his 58-ball innings as he and Finn Allen (42 off 16) combined to put the reigning T20 World Cup champions to the sword in the first match of the Super 12s on Saturday.

The innings sees Conway jump past India’s Suryakumar Yadav, Pakistan skipper, Babar Azam, and South Africa veteran, Aiden Markram, and within striking distance to challenge Rizwan for top billing at a career-high rating of 831 rating points.

Allen too is on the move, with his swashbuckling knock against the Aussies helping him improve a whopping 17 places to equal 13th overall on the list for batters.