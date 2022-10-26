TCS – A Trendsetter in Logistics

Pakistan’s economy needs authentic examples of achievement-oriented and sustainable business models that can compete aggressively in local and global markets and can inspire other emerging businesses to exhibit the same robustness.

So, why not acknowledge a successful logistics leader that started as a purely indigenous initiative and has grown to a conglomerate of international standards? TCS’s 40 years celebration is also around the corner and that has prompted me to pick up my pen and write about the essence and strength of TCS’s design, which has enabled it to have risen the way it has, and is still evolving, for a much greater footprint.

Though its sheer size would not allow its comparison with any of its competitors in Pakistan, its example can be used as a roadmap for other aspirants in the industry.

TCS, over years, turned out to be one of the most dynamic business formats in Pakistan; it grew swiftly, and its expansion exhibited innovation, growth (into diversified domains), employment prospects, and embracing opportunities while cementing international collaborations.

The beauty lies in TCS’s attributes of free horizontal and vertical communication and instant decision-making, where everyone across the landscape is effective. Many companies lose this essential ingredient of success as they grow bigger and run into bureaucratic red-tapism.

The failure of ten Pakistani start-ups in 2021 is a strong indication of a lack of vision, an inability to adjust to changing consumer needs, and getting entangled in obstructive bureaucracy, resultantly facing revenue losses, negative growth, and, in some cases, extinction.

TCS, a home-grown brand, bloomed as a classic world-class logistics company and a successful conglomerate. With able founding and dynamic second-generation leadership alongside an evolving design, TCS has been able to grow, change, innovate and improvise; at times having to strategically step back in the larger interest of their business and to fuel their growth objectives.

An example of this strategic realignment is TCS’s decision to scale down one of its e-commerce platforms Yayvo.com.

Starting in 1983, a young engineer, Khalid Nawaz Awan, Founder & Chairman, of TCS Pakistan, worked with six core values – quality, merit, justice to all stakeholders, adherence to the law, giving back, and profitability through efficiency – and led TCS to become a lifestyle brand.

To comprehend the radius that TCS is now working in, we must understand that it is no longer a movement of commodities from point X to point Y. It entails the movement of sentiments, supply chain, warehousing, and regional trade, with economic, social, and community development at heart.

It is the backbone for commercial and industrial progress as a perfect blend of tech and logistical expertise that ensures efficiency and guarantees timely delivery across the globe.

Another good insight is the integration of goodwill in design and technology. Where many companies could not sustain themselves despite funding and good design, TCS carved a niche for itself and proved its resilience. The basic goodwill inherent in its design was geared toward reliability, above anything, and that enabled phenomenal growth.

A good criterion for their credibility today is the international phrase Google It being comfortably balanced by Pakistan’s very own TCS Kardo, a precious asset for TCS, and an affirmation of people’s faith in their capability to deliver smiles across the landscape.

TCS’s red trucks – a symbol of continuity and certainty in the current times of tenacity that Pakistan’s economy is faced with, have maintained their logistical excellence even with the rising fuel costs. Their services and efficiency have not seen any decline; this is a mark of stability and goodwill which ensures that customer expectations are met.

Today, TCS is a team of 12,000+ employees; they are expanding into new vistas and are viewed as one of the choicest employers of today. Their teams are valued for their excellence in training and focus-oriented delivery. Their contribution to the country’s economy is sizeable and must be acknowledged.

Continuous Evolution – the winning edge for TCS is, of course, its potential and capacity to be proactive in the trade and growth needs of the 21st century. A flying warehouse is the preferred choice of customers offering complete air cargo services.

TCS Warehousing & Distribution (W&D) focuses on specialized and customized setups that are now benchmarked by providing complete Logistics and Supply Chain solutions in Pakistan.

TCS harnessed the power of connecting people and regions with Road Transport and Regional Trade; their red trucks were already the bloodline of interconnecting highways of Pakistan; and with Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR)’s license, they are now ready to bridge the gap between Pakistan and its regional partners.

Diversity of investment is a good lesson too; besides mega projects of logistics and trade, they have invested in products to facilitate daily lifestyle; this makes them a household name and keeps them relevant.

Sentiments Express and Studio by TCS, the other two e-commerce platforms, have been scaled up, which are already an integral part of their logistical strength. In fact, Sentiments Express, having started in 1989, has become Pakistan’s premier gift delivery and greetings service.

TCS had already championed the art of movement, which it complemented by venturing out to facilitate customers for travel-related needs, with Intiana and Visatronix. Event management and professional development continued with Octara, and so on.

With young effective leadership and enterprise, TCS boasts a wealth of experience, expertise, and a reputation as a time-responsive and efficient team. It harnesses innovation and scalable technology and keeps its entrepreneurial spirit alive.

TCS continues to evolve and commits to relevance in changing times; as an expanding and growing company.

It is now a legacy where the baton of leadership has been passed on to the next generation to further expand the enterprise, while conforming to its evolved identity of not so much a competitor in the industry but rather a connected, complementary, and collaborative partner in the growth of Pakistan’s economy.