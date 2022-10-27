Live Streaming: How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe 2022 T20 World Cup Match

Pakistan will lock horns against Zimbabwe in its second encounter of the T20 World Cup 2022 campaign today, October 27 in Perth.

It will be both sides’ second match in the ongoing marquee event, as Pakistan lost to India by four wickets last Sunday, and Zimbabwe’s first match against South Africa ended in a draw due to rain.

The Men in Green will be looking to bounce back in style ahead of the crucial clash against South Africa, as well as consolidate their position in the points table, while Craig Ervine’s side will also be looking for a win.

Today, three matches are scheduled and the 24th match of the mega event between Pakistan and Zimbabwe is set to begin at 4:00 PM, Pakistan Standard Time at Optus Stadium in Perth

The match between the sides will be broadcast live on PTV Sports, A-Sports, and Ten Sports, as well as their respective live-streaming platforms. Live streaming of Pakistan vs. Zimbabwe will also be available on the ARY Zap mobile app, the Daraz App, and Tapmad TV.

Live match scores, live commentary, and ball-by-ball updates can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s T20 World Cup 2022 live score coverage.

Here are the links for live streaming:

1. Daraz App (Android) LINK 2. Daraz App (iOS) LINK 3. Tapmad TV (Android) LINK 4. Tapmad TV (iOS) LINK 5. Ary Zap (Android) LINK 6. Ary Zap (iOS) LINK

