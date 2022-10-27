Hyundai Celebrates Another Massive Milestone in Pakistan

Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL) is gradually rising as one of Pakistan’s prominent carmakers. In a recent development, the company celebrated having produced 25,000 locally assembled vehicles.

HNMPL acknowledged the patronage and support of its investors, partners, and Pakistanis who gave Hyundai a warm welcome. This development has come after the recent rise in Hyundai Tucson’s popularity.

In September, HNMPL witnessed a significant surge in sales. The company sold over 1,900 units last month, recording an 860% Month Over Month (MOM) increase in sales. It particularly saw a considerable rise in the sales of the Hyundai Tucson, having sold almost 1,000 SUVs in a month, trouncing several of its competitors.

The company furthered its success by reducing the delivery time for its cars to less than a month. By doing so, the company also derived an advantage from the slow deliveries of other carmakers.

With this milestone now under HNMPL’s belt, it qualifies as a tough competitor, especially to newcomers.