Rilee Rossouw Smashes First Century of T20 World Cup 2022

South Africa’s top-order batter, Rilee Rossouw, registered his first century of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 against Bangladesh on Thursday, October 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia.

South Africa lost their opening batter, Temba Bavuma, with only two runs on the board, but Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw stitched a 168-run partnership to lead their side to a big total.

The left-handed hard-hitter scored 109 runs off 56 balls at a strike rate of 194.64 with seven boundaries and eight sixes before falling to Bangladesh skipper, Shakib Al Hasan.

de Kock, who scored 47* off 17 balls against Zimbabwe in the first game, produced yet another outstanding performance, scoring 63 runs off 38 balls, including seven fours and three maximums.

It is worth noting that Temba Bavuma’s South Africa is playing its second game of the T20 World Cup 2022 campaign today after their first match against Zimbabwe ended in a draw due to rain.

South Africa posted a handsome target of 205 runs at the end of the first innings and will try their best to restrict the opposition to get two crucial points, as the match against Zimbabwe could cost them badly at the business end of the tournament.