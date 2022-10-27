UK to Deport Pakistanis Grooming Young Girls For Sex

A United Kingdom (UK) court has dismissed a petition challenging the deportation of two Pakistani sex offenders who were imprisoned ten years ago for grooming young girls for sex in northern England.

An immigration court has established that the deportation of Adil Khan, 51, and Qari Abdul Rauf, 52, is in public interest.

During the hearing, judges remarked that Khan, who got a 13-year-old girl pregnant, displayed an astounding lack of remorse when he told the tribunal that he intended to be a ‘role model’ for his son.

Both of the convicts were arrested in 2012 since they were members of a nine-man gang comprising Pakistani and Afghan immigrants residing in Rochdale town.

As per the details, the gang members were handed terms of up to 19 years for grooming young girls under the age of 16 for sex and other immoral activities. The group subjected those girls, particularly white British, to rape, and also sold them to other men for the same reasons.

It is pertinent to mention that both of them acquired British citizenship via naturalization and renounced their Pakistani citizenship. However, their British nationality was also revoked in 2018, including those of the other gang members.

Therefore, they sought a court order against deportation on the basis of human rights and their right to a private and family life.

