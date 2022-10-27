Gang Selling Fake Platelet Units Caught Red-Handed in Karachi

Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority (SBTA) officials arrested a gang that was attempting to sell fake mega and manual units of platelets to Karachi residents on Wednesday.

After being caught red-handed by SBTA officials, the suspected ringleader of the gang and his accessories were apprehended in Jinnah Hospital.

Law enforcement officials also got hold of an audio recording in which fraudsters can be heard talking about selling fake mega and manual units.

The patients may contract infectious diseases due to receiving the platelet units.

According to the audio clip, the gangsters promised to sell the mega units for Rs. 32,000 without requiring blood donors.

They demanded an advance payment from the client in addition to the blood sample, and they will later send the platelet unit to the hospital.

SBTA officers acted quickly since the gang endangered patients’ lives by illegally selling fake platelet units. According to them, Pak-Blood Bank was not included among the licensed blood banks.

Representatives from the government’s health department also went to the police station to file a complaint against the suspects.

There had been reports of fake platelets being sold earlier this month as well, as hospitals continue to face a shortage of platelet units in the wake of the rising number of Dengue cases.