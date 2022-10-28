Bookme Partners with UCP; a Real Deal for Students

Imagine being a student, always having a limited budget, and managing everything within it. With all other expenses, it could be hard to spare some bucks for visiting back home on weekends.

Think about your student life, in those times we used to wish we could get some discounts on intercity travel.

That wish is now coming true. Bookme.pk has announced a co-branded student app in partnership with the University of Central Punjab ( UCP) – renowned for its academic quality and for upholding the highest ethical standards for its students.

With this co-branded app, Bookme has made it possible for students to access the convenience of online bookings with multiple discounted deals on various available services.

When it comes to facilitating travelers in Pakistan, Bookme always finds out a way to bring effective solutions for its customers. This instinct has enabled Bookme to drive the remedy for high traveling prices for students in the form of a co-branded student app.

Ever Imagined a Booking App for Students?

This is to be sure extravagant; think as a student getting an online booking app that is dedicated for students with discounts on a wide range of services including flights for both domestic and international routes, bus tickets, tickets for big-budget movies, multiple car rental options, lots of fun events, and thrilling cricket matches taking place in Pakistan.

In the recent wave of inflation and skyrocketing ticket prices, it is a huge relief for students who are always looking for cheaper deals. With all this, Bookme has established itself as the best travel partner for students in Pakistan.

Bookme is breaking the ice through its official collaboration with UCP for a co-branded student travel app. With this, Bookme is bringing ease for 25,000+ students, currently enrolled from all socio-economic backgrounds, meanwhile extending its services to 100,000+ UCP alumni as well.

Incentives include great discounted fares and numerous travel options.

Recently, with other successful partnerships including Beaconhouse Group, Bookme is on its way to empowering students in Pakistan with discounted travel options.