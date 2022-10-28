Islamabad Police Aims to Root Out Land-Grabbing Mafia

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police is rolling up its sleeves to take strict and impartial action against the land-grabbing mafia operating in the federal capital.

In this regard, DIG (Operations) of ICT Police, Sohail Zafar Chattha, stated that such criminal activities will not be tolerated and action will continue against the land-grabbers.

ALSO READ Sindh Allows Trophy Hunting Despite Wildlife Loss Due to Floods

Additionally, he ordered the ICT Police to respond immediately to any citizen complaints regarding land issues in order to provide them relief.

In addition, the federal capital’s Police Station Phulgran arrested a notorious land-grabbing mafia member on Thursday in accordance with the DIG’s instructions.

According to reports, the offender, Qamar Zaman, was involved in around 11 criminal offenses along with the illegal and forceful occupation of land. Meanwhile, further investigation into his cases is also underway.

Separately, the Chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA), Captain (retd.) Muhammad Usman Younis, stated that the civic agency is devotedly working on resolving the issues experienced by the citizens, particularly the problems of land mafia victims.

Moreover, he also visited various areas, accompanied by relevant officials, and listened to the grievances of the victims of the land-grabbers in the federal capital.