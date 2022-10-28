Sindh Allows Trophy Hunting Despite Wildlife Loss Due to Floods

The Sindh government has allowed trophy hunting and falconry for the 2022-23 season. The decision appears to be taken on the directives of influential landlords in the province.

The provincial government also seems to have ignored the loss of wildlife population due to unprecedented floods induced by the record-breaking monsoon rainfalls.

According to the official notification issued by Sindh Forest and Wildlife Department, hunting of native birds and waterfowl will remain prohibited for 2022-23 due to the natural disaster.

The decision will be applicable to all areas including privately owned hunting ranges. However, trophy hunting and falconry will be allowed in deserts and hills in the province.

It is worth mentioning here that the provincial cabinet recently prohibited the hunting of native birds and migratory waterfowl for a year to enable the wildlife population to recover.

When contacted by a news outlet, the Conservator at Sindh Forest and Wildlife Department, Mahar Javed Ahmed, said that floods affected the plain areas and trophy hunting and falconry have been prohibited there.

Falconry and trophy hunting has been allowed in deserts and hills because they remained unaffected by the floods. 80% of the proceeds from trophy hunting and falconry will go to the local community, Mahar added.