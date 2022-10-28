Indian Defense Minister Dreams of Annexing GB and AJK Under ‘5 August Mission’

Indian Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, has threatened Pakistan that the 5 August mission will only conclude after annexing Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

He made these fictitious remarks during an event, Shaurya Diwas, held in Srinagar on Kashmir Black Day on 27 October, which is commemorated in Pakistan as a grim reminder of India’s unlawful and unjust atrocities on Kashmiris.

During his address, he termed the Indian Army as the greatest and said that the 5 August mission will complete after both territories become a part of India.

In addition, he blamed Pakistan for violating human rights in AJK and claimed that Pakistan is inciting hatred there and it will soon have to pay for the suppression and injustice that it is inflicting upon the AJK residents.

The Indian Minister further maintained that on 5 August, Indian Prime Minister (PM), Narendra Modi, removed the special clauses in Article 370 and made significant progress in Kashmir’s takeover that has been underway for over 70 years.

In parallel, Pakistan’s embassies and high commissions around the globe observed Kashmir Black Day on Thursday in order to highlight human rights violations and oppression committed by Indian Forces on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).