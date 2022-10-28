‘Pak Bean’ Finally Responds to Hype Around Zimbabwe Tour and World Cup Clash

Pak Bean has clarified the controversy surrounding his Zimbabwe tour, asserting that he never claimed to be the real Mr. Bean.

A controversy started right before the World Cup clash between Zimbabwe and Pakistan when a Zimbabwean fan expressed fury against Pak Beann for scamming the public by pretending to be famous comedian Mr. Bean. The hilarious story took the internet by storm, even getting the heads of the two countries to comment on the matter.

Seeing the hype around the story, Pak Bean also issued a statement clarifying his stance. He said that he visited Zimbabwe in 2016 and the authorities as well as the public were fully aware of the fact that he is not the real Mr. Bean. He also claimed that the banners at the event read ‘Pak Bean’ and nobody was scammed into believing that he was the famous British actor, Rowan Atkinson.

Irrespective of what the true side of the story might be, as always the controversy has sparked memes across the internet and Pakistan’s unexpected defeat against Zimbabwe has only added to the hilarious situation.