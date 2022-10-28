Sindh University Announces Date for Pre-Entry Admission Test

The Director of Admissions at the University of Sindh Jamshoro has announced the date for the pre-entry test for admissions to BS programs for the academic year 2023.

According to the details, the University of Sindh Jamshoro will hold the pre-entry test on 30 October. 8,960 candidates have applied for admissions, of which 7,360 are male and 1,600 are female.

Candidates from all over the country have applied for admission, with most of them belonging to Sindh. The university has received admission applications from Dadu, Larkana, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Sukkur, Khairpur, Naushero Feroze, Nawabshah, Sanghar, Karachi, and Umerkot.

The applicants have already been issued roll number slips. They can download them from the university’s online admission portal or emails provided on the admission form.

Candidates are required to inform the university about any issues pertaining to roll number slips by Friday.

In case, an applicant faces issues regarding roll number slips and misses the pre-entry test for admission on 30 October, the university will give him/her another chance to appear in the test on 6 November.