Badar Munir to Lead CM’s Task Force on Conservation of Forestry, Wildlife, and Fisheries

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, has appointed Badar Munir as the Chairman of the newly formed CM’s Task Force on Conservation of Forestry, Wildlife, and Fisheries (FWF).

In this regard, the Secretary (FWF), Shahid Zaman, has notified each of the three departments, after which members of the task force will be nominated with their consultation.

Furthermore, Punjab’s Minister for FWF, Syed Abbas Ali Shah, congratulated Badar Munir on his appointment and noted that he has continued to serve the forest and wildlife department countless times and has also been the honorary Game Warden for Punjab’s Wildlife department.

Moreover, he has planted hundreds of thousands of plants in Lahore along with producing around 20 documentaries on the significance of wildlife and forest conservation, which have been screened globally.

The newly appointed chairman stated that he will improve the coordination between the three departments and will also address complaints from the general public.

He further added that the department will conduct awareness campaigns in schools regarding the preservation of forests and wildlife.

Duties of the Task Force