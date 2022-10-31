CM Punjab Lifts Ban From Government Jobs

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi, has revoked the ban on new recruitment in government departments throughout the province.

In this regard, CM Punjab issued a statement and stated the job advertisements will be released soon. Following this, people with Punjab’s domicile will be able to apply for positions in provincial departments.

ALSO READ Pakistan and UAE Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Arabian Sea

Earlier, the Chief Minister had issued an order that prohibited any recruitment in the province apart from the ones carried out by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

Separately, he also disclosed that the provincial government will introduce another public transport service called the Blue Line project, which will further facilitate the Lahore residents.

Speaking about the project, CM Punjab detailed that it will start from the Old Airport area and will cross Garden Town, Data Ganj Bakhsh, and other regions of the provincial capital.

ALSO READ Rupee Reverses Losing Streak Against Major Currencies After Dar’s Warning

He revealed that the project will be developed on Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis with some portion of it funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Besides, the Lahore district will be divided into three smaller districts in order to resolve the administrative challenges and improve the service delivery in the metropolis, he added.