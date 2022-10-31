Pakistan and UAE Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Arabian Sea

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently conducted a joint naval exercise in the northern Arabian Sea to enhance the operational readiness of both navies.

According to details, Pakistan and the UAE navies held the fourth edition of Nasl al-Bahr, an annual naval drill that focuses on the demonstration of warfare and communication.

ALSO READ Punjab Govt Urged to Ensure 10% Free Enrollment in Private Schools

In an official statement, Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) Pakistan Navy, said that both navies fired missiles during the exercise and successfully hit their intended targets.

The drill will further consolidate the capabilities of both navies to carry out joint operations to deal with various threats in their littoral territories as well as the region.

ALSO READ FPSC Opens Registration for CSS 2023 Competitive Written Exams

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, and Head of UAE Naval Training, Brigadier Staff Abdulla Sultan, attended the event as chief guests along with senior officials from both sides.

Addressing the event, both dignitaries expressed complete satisfaction over the operational readiness of the navies and underscored the importance of bilateral military ties between the two countries.