DG Pakistan Halal Authority has 17 Naib Qasids at His Service

The Director General (DG) of the Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA) has an outrageous number of Naib Qasids, 17 to be exact, at his service.

This was revealed during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology. The committee was further told that the total number of staff in the Pakistan Halal Authority is 18.

The committee members were left perplexed by the information and questioned how the organization can function like this. In response, the DG PHA said that the Naib Qasids were hired before his appointment.

The DG told the committee that it took him over a year and a half to open the bank account of the PHA. The committee noted that opening a bank account needs the approval of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) Secretary and asked how it took so long just for a single signature. When asked to comment on the delay by the committee, the Secretary blamed the DG.

The officials of MoST informed the committee that offices of the Authority are being opened in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta, and recruitment for 100 posts is underway.

The Secretary MoST told the committee that letters were sent to multiple institutions under the ministry to bring in temporary staff for the Authority, but no response was received. The committee chairman instructed for the recruitment process to be completed at the earliest and to bring staff from other institutions of the ministry to get the Authority up and running.