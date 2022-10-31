Govt Extends Deadline for Filing Income Tax Returns Once Again

The government on Monday extended the date for filing income tax returns till November 30.

Addressing a press conference, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the decision was taken as Tax Bar Associations, the business community and traders had requested to extend the deadline.

The minister mentioned that the extension in the deadline was requested by different groups citing the situation in the aftermath of the floods.

Last Friday, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said that it will not extend the last date for filing of income tax returns beyond 31st October 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that in view of the flood situation in the country and requests from various trade bodies, Tax Bar Associations, and facilitation of the general public, the Federal Board of Revenue had extended the date of filing of Income Tax Returns up to October 31st, 2022, for all the taxpayers who were required to file Income Tax Returns by September 30th, 2022.