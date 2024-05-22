Rana Sanullah’s New Ministry Will Oversee Sports in Pakistan

In a significant cabinet reshuffle, Rana Sanaullah has been appointed as Pakistan’s new Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), a role that includes oversight of the country’s sports sector.

The announcement comes as Ahsan Iqbal, the current Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, is relieved from his additional duties as IPC minister.

ALSO READ PFF Informs PSB That The Floodlights In Jinnah Stadium Do Not Meet The FIFA Requirements

Previously, President Asif Ali Zardari had approved the appointment of Rana Sanaullah as the Adviser on Political and Public Affairs on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice.

The IPC Ministry is crucial for fostering inter-provincial harmony and ensuring cohesive national policies in various sectors, including sports.

Recently, Sanaullah was appointed as the head of the committee for social media legislation and the newly formed committee included federal ministers, including Azam Nazeer, Attaullah Tarar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Shiza Fatima.

As the new IPC minister, Sanaullah is expected to focus on revamping the sports infrastructure, promoting athletic talent across the provinces, and addressing the administrative challenges that have hindered the growth of sports in Pakistan.

ALSO READ Pakistan Set to Appoint Australian Pitch Curator For ICC Champions Trophy

Ahsan Iqbal, who previously held the IPC portfolio in addition to his primary responsibilities, expressed his support for the new appointment.

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) also comes under the jurisdiction of the IPC ministry and it will be interesting to see how the newly appointed IPC minister works for the development of sports infrastructure in the country.