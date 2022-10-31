Pakistan’s Female MMA Fighter Wins Bronze Medal at 2022 Asian Championships

Pakistan’s female MMA athletes are slowly but surely catching up with their male counterparts as another female MMA fighter has brought honor to her country.

Eman ‘Falcon’ Khan has won a bronze medal in the flyweight category (56.7 Kg) in the 2022 Asian Championships that are currently being held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China.

Earlier this year in July, Eman was bitten by a dog as she was going for a weigh-in ahead of her fight against Sumaira Parveen during the second season of ARY warriors.

Rizwan Khan Orakzai, Eman’s personal trainer, said “This was Eman’s first major event after the dog attack. She also injured her back leading up to the event therefore our training camp was very short.”

“Despite all the hurdles, Eman fought bravely against a very tough opponent from Kazakhstan and lost a close fight by a split decision in the semi-finals. Our aim is to secure the gold medal at the next event” added Rizwan.

Eman Khan is an emerging MMA star. She made her debut in 2021. Her MMA journey started when she took up Krav Maga, an Israeli martial art that has been transformed for self-defense, during her study in England.

After moving back to Pakistan, she started Muay Thai and Kickboxing. She is currently an amateur MMA fighter. She plans to become a professional MMA athlete after two years.