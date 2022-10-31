South African Pacer Credits Pakistani Bowlers for Devastating Spell Against India

South Africa trumped India on Sunday in the much-anticipated clash at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

South African pacer, Lungi Ngidi, was named player of the match for his magnificent spell of 4 for 29 in four overs that sent Indian top-order batters, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya, back to the pavilion.

However, the 26-year-old pacer appears to be impressed by the Pakistani pace unit, claiming that he attempted to bowl in the same areas as the Pakistani pacers did earlier in the day against the Netherlands.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, the right-arm pacer said, “I saw how Pakistan bowled earlier today and I pretty much tried to do the same thing and it seemed to work.”

It is worth noting that Perth hosted two matches yesterday, with Pakistan restricting the Netherlands to 91 for nine in 20 overs in the first game while South Africa restricted India to 133 for nine in the second.

Indian left-arm pacer, Arshdeep Singh, dismissed Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw in his first over, but fifties from Markram and Miller, as well as generous fielding from Indians, helped South Africa chase the total with two balls to spare.