Shahid Afridi Comes Out in Support of Babar Azam After Severe Criticism

Pakistan registered its first victory in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on Sunday, defeating the Netherlands by six wickets at Optus Stadium in Perth. It was also Pakistan’s first T20I win on Australian soil.

The Men in Green’s chances of reaching the semi-finals have almost vanished after South Africa defeated India by five wickets, but there is still hope if there’s an upset or two and rain spoils a couple of matches.

Babar Azam, the all-format captain, has faced harsh criticism for his personal contribution as well as his poor selection and captaincy errors during the marquee event.

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, has spoken out in support of the national team skipper, saying that losing one or two games does not prove you are not a good player.

“Two to three bad games don’t make you a bad player! Babar Azam is our most consistent performer, he needs our support and backing. He will be back with a big match-winning innings soon,” he wrote on Twitter.

It is worth noting that the right-handed batter has failed to impress fans in all three games of the mega event, being dismissed for a duck against India and scoring single-figure runs against Zimbabwe and the Netherlands.