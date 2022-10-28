Suzuki GSX 125 Costs More than Honda CB 150F

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has finally launched the all-new GSX 125 today. GSX 125 is an eagerly awaited new arrival among bike enthusiasts. The automaker has launched it as a replacement for GS 150SE.

It bears mentioning that GSX 125 is quite an expensive replacement, as its price makes Honda CB 150F look like a bargain. Here is what Suzuki’s new two-wheeler offers.

Details

GSX 125 features a Single Overhead Cam (SOHC) 125cc air-cooled single-cylinder petrol engine that makes 10.45 horsepower (hp) and 9.2 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. It has a 5-speed constant-mesh transmission with a return shift pattern.

PSMC states that the bike has Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology that allows for optimal low-end power and ideal fuel economy. Several international bike reviewers claim that it has a curb weight of 126 kilograms and a fuel economy of around 42 kilometers per liter.

GSX 125 has a front disc brake with dual-piston calipers and a rear drum brake. It has dual inverted fork tubes up front and spring-loaded shock absorbers in the back for suspension. The bike comes with factory-fitted tubeless tires and has a fuel tank of 14.2 liters.

Price

Suzuki GSX 125 costs an eye-watering Rs. 359,000. Its price tag makes it more expensive than Suzuki GS 150, Honda CB 150F, and all other bikes in its own category.

While Suzuki GSX 125 is a highly anticipated new two-wheeler that piqued the interest of enthusiasts, its massive price tag has all but decided its fate among Pakistanis who were waiting for a cheap, yet decent quality mode of transportation.