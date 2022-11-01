AB de Villiers Praises Babar Azam for Saving Pakistan Cricket [Video]

Former South African captain, AB de Villiers, has lauded the impact of Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, and his crucial contributions to Pakistan cricket.

de Villiers stated that Babar has managed to turn things around for the Pakistan national team through his sensational performances with the bat and his exceptional leadership skills.

He further stated that Pakistan was on the brink of a major downward spiral after the retirement of star middle-order players, Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan, but Babar managed to hold the fort for the national team. He said that it is wonderful to see young players take ownership of the situation and Babar has done exactly that.

The explosive batter further added that it is always a difficult time for a team to lose its star players which can lead to bad performances for a couple of years but Pakistan managed to avoid that due to Babar’s performances.

Babar has been under immense pressure as captain in the ongoing 2022 T20 World Cup. Pakistan is on the brink of elimination after losing two of the first three matches in the mega-event and Babar’s own performances have been woeful, to say the least.

The Men in Green will be looking to finish their tournament on a high as they face South Africa and Bangladesh in their remaining two matches in the Super 12s stage. They will be hoping for other results to go in their favor for them to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup.