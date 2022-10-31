Misbah Stands Behind Babar and Rizwan as Ex-Cricketers Unite Against Them

Since the start of 2021, the opening duo of Babar-Rizwan has been displaying a phenomenal performance in T20I cricket, and they currently have scored more runs in partnership than any other pair in the world.

The right-handed batters’ performance was criticized after they failed to provide a satisfactory start for the national team in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 in UAE.

ALSO READ South African Pacer Credits Pakistani Bowlers for Devastating Spell Against India

During the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, the opening batters are once again struggling to score runs, and former cricketers now blame them for Pakistan’s likely early exclusion.

Misbah-ul-Haq recently slammed critics, claiming that Babar and Rizwan had been winning matches for Pakistan for the past two years, but everyone is blaming them for failing to score big in only 2-3 games.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Comes Out in Support of Babar Azam After Severe Criticism

The former captain went on to say people criticize them for their slow powerplay batting, but when both openers fail to perform, no one else steps up to score runs. “It’s not right,” Misbah added.

Hats off to misbah for fighting alone with these barsati mendak pic.twitter.com/tvHr77qRbm — 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐧𝐚 🇵🇰🇨🇦 (@freaky_hamna) October 30, 2022

He said this when former cricketers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis as well as Shoaib Malik were criticizing Babar and Rizwan for failing to provide good starts.