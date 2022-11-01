Babar Azam’s Poor Performance Reminds Fans of Ricky Ponting’s Prediction

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign in Australia has been torrid, with the team losing two of their first three games against India and Zimbabwe, reducing their chances of reaching the tournament’s semi-finals.

Babar Azam, one of the top batters in the world, failed to steal the show as he did in last year’s T20 World Cup 2021 in the United Arab Emirates, where he finished as the tournament’s leading run-scorer.

The failure of the all-format captain in the marquee event, as well as the Men in Green’s poor performance, have reminded Pakistan’s cricket fans of a three-month-old statement by former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting.

Back in July this year, the two-time World Cup-winning Australian captain had said in the ICC review that “If Babar doesn’t have a great tournament, I don’t think they can win.”

The Babar Azam-led side will lock horns against table-toppers South Africa on November 3 at Sydney Cricket Ground, with their final match of the mega event scheduled for November 6 against Bangladesh.

It is important to note that the Green Shirts’ chances of reaching the semi-final stages have almost vanished after South Africa defeated India, and only a miracle can now get them there.