Points Table: England Keeps Semi-Finals Hopes Alive After Defeating New Zealand

The Group A of the T20 World Cup 2022 has entered an interesting phase after England defeated table-toppers New Zealand by 20 runs in the fourth match of its campaign at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in the first encounter and England beat the Black Caps in the second match of the day to keep their chances of reaching the semi-finals alive.

Currently, New Zealand, England, and Australia all have five points in their pockets, but the Kiwis have a better net run rate than their opponents after playing four matches, giving them an advantage in the points table.

The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will face Ireland in the final group game on November 4 in the first match, while Australia will face Afghanistan in its last game at Adelaide Oval.

Check out the updated 2022 T20 World Cup points table:

Group 1

Team Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate New Zealand 4 2 1 1 5 +2.233 England 4 2 1 1 5 +0.547 Australia 4 2 1 1 5 -0.304 Sri Lanka 4 2 2 0 4 -0.457 Ireland 4 1 2 1 3 -1.544 Afghanistan 4 0 2 2 2 -0.718

