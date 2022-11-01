Zong Launches International Roaming Bundles for Easypaisa Customers

ZONG 4G has announced a collaboration with easypaisa to offer International Roaming (IR) bundle to mutual users. The company is launching these bundles for its consumers traveling to regions including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, China, Turkey, Iran, and Oman.

The partnership with easypaisa will allow users easy and hassle-free access to these bundles. As one of Pakistan leading and oldest fintech companies, many millions of easypaisa’s active users are Zong 4G subscribers.

The new IR bundle will allow consumers to activate their IR services using easypaisa as their payment gateway, at their convenience. Consumers will be able to easily access these bundles through their easypaisa app while they are traveling, providing seamless connectivity to Zong 4G’s International Roaming bundles.

“Over the years we have continuously enhanced our roaming services, so our customers can have unmatched experience. Our Partnership with easypaisa will allow our customers to subscribe to our roaming bundles conveniently through, thus further enhancing their access to our unmatched roaming services,” said a spokesperson of Zong 4G.

Zong 4G takes pride in prioritizing customer needs, and now it extends to Zong users who are traveling to other countries for business, religious, and/or tourism purposes. With these bundles, Zong users will be able to easily communicate with their loved ones back home while they are out of the country.