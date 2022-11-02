Chinese Companies Express Keen Interest to Invest in Pakistan

Chinese companies have expressed their interest in investment and joint ventures in Pakistan.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, the Chinese companies accepted the prime minister’s offer for investment in mega projects including the project for the provision of drinking water to the residents of Karachi.

The prime minister also extended the offer to collaborate on solar energy projects in Pakistan. He apprised the companies that the government has developed a comprehensive plan to generate 10,000 MW of electricity from solar plants. He also invited Chinese companies to invest in wind energy projects.

The premier stressed on speeding up work on Gwadar Airport and completing it by the end of the year. The Chinese side assured him to complete the project by the start of next year.

The prime minister assured the Chinese side of the early resolution of problems related to land acquisition for the Diamer-Bhasha Dam.