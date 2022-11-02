Pakistan and China Agree to Expand CPEC

Pakistan and China on Wednesday agreed to expand the scope of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Both sides also agreed to speed up the pace of work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. Both leaders also discussed bilateral matters and deliberated on ways to strengthen mutual cooperation.

According to State Radio, following the meeting, both sides also signed agreements for cooperation in diverse fields.

It is pertinent to mention here that the prime minister is on a two-day official visit to China, along with a high-level delegation.