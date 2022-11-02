Here are the Top 10 Fastest Deliveries of T20 World Cup 2022 So Far

T20 World Cup 2022 has been a show of pace and bounce on the quick pitches of Australia. English pacer, Mark Wood, and South African fast bowler, Anrich Nortje, have been a nightmare for the batters this T20 World Cup as they own all of the top 10 fastest deliveries bowled in the mega-event.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 fastest balls bowled in the 2022 T20 World Cup:

1. Mark Wood in England v New Zealand – 154.74kph (96.15mph)

Mark Wood got the tag for the fastest bowler of the tournament when he nearly clocked 155 kph against New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips at Gabba. Too quick to be played or caught, the ball raced away to the rope but it stands as the fastest delivery of T20 World Cup 2022 so far.

2. Mark Wood in England v Afghanistan – 154.48kph (95.98mph)

Second on the list is Mark Wood again with his speedy rocket falling a little short of his own record. The second-fastest ball of the tournament was bowled by Mark Wood while facing Afghanistan in Perth when Hazratullah Zazai was on the crease. This ball was clocked at 154 kph.

3. Mark Wood in England v Afghanistan – 154.48kph (95.98mph)

Fast as it is, the pitch of Perth featured another thunderbolt from Mark Wood. The third fastest ball of the T20 World Cup was just as fast as the second one, 154.48 kph.

4. Anrich Nortje in South Africa v Bangladesh – 154.31kph (95.88mph)

South Africa’s Nortje was the only one to break into the castle of Mark Wood as he earned the credits for bowling the fourth fastest delivery of the World Cup at Sydney Cricket Ground. Anrich Nortje deceived Bangladeshi skipper, Shakib Al Hasan, with his 154.31 kph delivery.

5. Mark Wood in England v Afghanistan – 154.07kph (95.73mph)

Mark Wood followed up with another rocket, no less than 154.07 kph in speed. Utilizing the conditions of Perth well, the English bowler was too fast to handle once again for the batter as well as the keeper as this ball too ran for four.

6. Anrich Nortje in South Africa v Bangladesh – 153.47kph (95.36mph)

SCG just kept serving as Anrich Nortje clocked 153.47 kph to record the sixth-fastest ball of the tournament. However, this delivery also bounced quite a lot to be useful for him as it jumped over the batter and the keeper to cross the rope for four.

7. Mark Wood in England v New Zealand – 153.31kph (95.26mph)

The seventh speediest delivery of the tournament was once again delivered by Mark Wood at Gabba. But the pace was well-utilized by New Zealand’s Kane Williamson as it raced away for a boundary off the bat.

8. Mark Wood in England v Ireland – 152.90kph (95.00mph)

Bowling the eighth-quickest delivery of the event at MCG, Mark Wood dismissed Ireland’s Harry Tector as the keeper held on to the ball this time. This ball was sent swirling at 152.90 kph.

9. Mark Wood in England v Ireland – 152.87kph (94.98mph)

The ninth delivery on the speed chart was bowled by Mark Wood again at Melbourne Cricket Ground. However, the full and fast ball was smacked by Gareth Delany to the boundary.

10. Mark Wood in England v Ireland – 152.15kph (94.54mph)

The final entry on the list is another lethal delivery by Mark Wood faced by Ireland’s Mark Adair at Melbourne. The English pacer bowled an equally fast ball to Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi in Perth.

While Mark Wood has absolute dominance over the speed charts, Haris Rauf is the only Pakistani pacer to clock 150 kph in this T20 World Cup as he has bowled at the speed of 151 kph.