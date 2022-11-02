Virat Kohli Sets New Record for Most Runs in T20 World Cup Hisotry

Former India captain, Virat Kohli, regained his sublime form in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 in UAE, scoring a prolific century against Afghanistan, ending his century drought that lasted almost three years.

The right-handed batter has also had a strong start to the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, scoring 220 runs in four matches at an average of 220.00 and a strike rate of 144.33, including three half-centuries.

ALSO READ PSL 8: Kamran Akmal Leaves Peshawar Zalmi After 7 Years

Meanwhile, Kohli produced yet another outstanding innings today against Bangladesh, and with this, he surpassed Sri Lankan legend, Mahela Jayewardene, to become the all-time leading run-scorer in men’s T20 World Cups.

The right-hander now has 1,065 runs in 23 innings at an average of 88.75 and a strike rate of 132.46, including 13, while Jayewardene had 1,016 runs in 31 innings at an average of 39.07 and a strike rate of 134.

Former West Indies captain, Chris Gayle, is third on the list with 965 runs at an average of 34.46, while current Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, and former Sri Lanka batter, Tilakaratne Dilshan, are fourth and fifth, respectively.